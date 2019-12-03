Energy Sector Update for 12/03/2019: SU, HAL, NOV, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.83%

CVX: -1.03%

COP: -1.19%

SLB: -2.45%

OXY: -0.98%

Energy majors were slipping in Tuesday's pre-bell trading. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery was down $0.13 at $55.83 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude February contract lost $0.30 to $60.62 per barrel and January natural gas futures were 7 cents higher at $2.40 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 0.30% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 3.06% higher.

Early movers include:

(-) Halliburton (HAL), which was down more than 1% after various media outlet reported that the company plans to lay off more than 800 employees in Oklahoma amid slumping demand for its technology and services in the slowing oil sector.

In other sector news:

(=) Suncor Energy (SU) was flat after saying its board has approved a capital budget of between CAD5.4 billion ($4.1 billion) and CAD6 billion ($4.5 billion) for 2020.

(=) National Oilwell Varco (NOV) will suspend its operations at its Galena Park facility in Texas, resulting in the layoff of about 85 employees, several media outlets reported. National Oilwell Varco was recently unchanged.

