Energy Sector Update for 12/03/2019: ROYT,EGY,TGE

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.0% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down 1.0% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery was rising 13 cents to $56.09 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract was advancing 6 cents to $60.98 per barrel. January natural gas futures were 16 cents higher at $2.49 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.6% while the United States Natural Gas fund was streaking almost 6.7% higher. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.2% decrease.

(+) Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) was more than 4% higher. The oil and natural gas royalties company Tuesday said it received a Nov. 27 notice from the New York Stock Exchange warning its stock was at risk of being delisted after its closing unit price fell below the $1 minimum for at least 30 days. The company also said it has no plans for a reverse stock split or to take other actions that would affect its trading price.

(+) Vaalco Energy (EGY) climbed nearly 6% after the oil and gas exploration firm said it has completed its Etame 9H development well offshore of Gabon, bringing around 5,500 gross barrels of oil in daily production on line. The company reached 8,900 feet down within the Gamba reservoir with the Etame 9H well and has now begun drilling its Etame 11H development well.

(-) Tallgrass Energy (TGE) was fractionally lower this afternoon, erasing most of a 1% mid-morning decline. The energy infrastructure Tuesday said Matthew Sheehy will be its new president, effective immediately.

