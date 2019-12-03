Energy Sector Update for 12/03/2019: EQNR,ROYT,EGY,TGE

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.74%

CVX -0.62%

COP -2.00%

SLB -2.09%

OXY -1.56%

Energy stocks extended their prior declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling nearly 1.4% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down almost 1.4% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery settled 26 cents higher at $56.09 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract advanced 2 cents to $60.94 per barrel. January natural gas futures rose 10 cents higher at $2.43 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Equinor (EQNR) was slipping nearly 3% on Tuesday. The Norwegian energy major reportedly told Reuters that production from the Johan Sverdrup oilfield in the North Sea has reached 350,000 barrels per day. Production began Oct. 5 and is progressing "very well," an Equinor executive told Reuters on Tuesday, adding the company still expects to reach its initial goal of producing around 440,000 barrels per day by next summer.

In other sector news:

(+) Vaalco Energy (EGY) climbed over 6% after the oil and gas exploration firm said it has completed its Etame 9H development well offshore of Gabon, bringing around 5,500 gross barrels of oil in daily production on line. The company reached 8,900 feet down within the Gamba reservoir with the Etame 9H well and has now begun drilling its Etame 11H development well.

(+) Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) was nearly 2% higher in late trade. The oil and natural gas royalties company Tuesday said it received a Nov. 27 notice from the New York Stock Exchange warning its stock was at risk of being delisted after its closing unit price fell below the $1 minimum for at least 30 days. The company also said it has no plans for a reverse stock split or to take other actions that would affect its trading price.

(+) Tallgrass Energy (TGE) turned fractionally higher this afternoon, erasing a 1% mid-morning decline. The energy infrastructure Tuesday said Matthew Sheehy will be its new president, effective immediately.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.