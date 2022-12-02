Energy Sector Update for 12/02/2022: NOG, E, HEP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently slipping by 1.3%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.9% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was nearly 5% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.07% at $81.16 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.02% to $86.86 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3.0% lower at $6.536 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) said it has closed an acquisition of properties from Alpha Energy Partners, with a $155.1 million cash settlement. Northern Oil & Gas was slipping past 1% in recent premarket activity.

Eni (E) unit Plenitude has agreed to acquire 100% of Italian energy group PLT, strengthening Plenitude's presence in Italy and Spain. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Eni was recently slipping past 2%.

Holly Energy Partners (HEP) said it is expecting consolidated capital cash spending for fiscal 2023 of $30 million to $45 million. Holly Energy Partners was slightly lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.