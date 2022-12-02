Energy
NOG

Energy Sector Update for 12/02/2022: NOG, E, HEP, XLE, USO, UNG

December 02, 2022 — 09:13 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently slipping by 1.3%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.9% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was nearly 5% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.07% at $81.16 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.02% to $86.86 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3.0% lower at $6.536 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) said it has closed an acquisition of properties from Alpha Energy Partners, with a $155.1 million cash settlement. Northern Oil & Gas was slipping past 1% in recent premarket activity.

Eni (E) unit Plenitude has agreed to acquire 100% of Italian energy group PLT, strengthening Plenitude's presence in Italy and Spain. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Eni was recently slipping past 2%.

Holly Energy Partners (HEP) said it is expecting consolidated capital cash spending for fiscal 2023 of $30 million to $45 million. Holly Energy Partners was slightly lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NOG
E
HEP
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.