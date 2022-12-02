Energy Sector Update for 12/02/2022: CLIR, SMLP, LIQT

Energy stocks were lower this Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 0.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.6% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was falling $1.28 to $79.94 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $1.50 to $85.38 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.37 lower at $6.37 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) was sinking 7.5% after the energy services company late Thursday said revenue during its Q3 ended Sept. 30 rose to $324,000 compared with $190,000 in revenue during the same quarter last year and trailing the single-analyst estimate looking for $400,000 in Q3 revenue.

Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) was slipping 0.1%, paring a more than 2% decline earlier, after Outrigger Energy said it has completed the sale of its midstream system in northern Colorado to Summit. The $305 million deal included a cryogenic natural gas processing plant, 160 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines and about 30 miles of crude oil pipelines.

LiqTech International (LIQT) added 4.1% after the clean technologies company announced a new $500,000 order for a filtration and monoethylene glycol recovery system from an unnamed US energy major to prevent hydrate formation in its offshore pipelines. Shipment is expected in 2023, LiqTech said, adding the customer has identified additional offshore sites for potential installations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.