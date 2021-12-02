Energy Sector Update for 12/02/2021: RNW, CEI, OXY

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 2.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 2.4% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 1.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.46 to $66.03 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was advancing $0.37 to $69.24 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.17 lower at $4.09 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, ReNew Energy Global (RNW) rose 5.5% after the Indian solar- and wind-power utility company said it was partnering with engineering firm Larsen & Toubro to develop, own and operate green hydrogen projects. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Camber Energy (CEI) was 0.5% higher after the oil and natural gas producer Thursday said its Viking Energy Group subsidiary was buying a renewable diesel production facility now under construction in Reno, Nevada. Once complete, the plant is expected to produce 43 million gallons per year.

Occidental (OXY) climbed 0.6% after the energy major Thursday began a $2 billion cash tender offer for any of its outstanding notes maturing between 2024 to 2049. The tender offering runs through Dec. 8, unless extended or terminated early.

