Energy Sector Update for 12/02/2021: RDS.A, RDS.B, CVX, PBA, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was slipping by 0.81% in recent trading. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.7% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $1.24 at $64.33 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.20 to $67.67 per barrel and natural gas futures were flat at $4.26 per 1 million BTU.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) was rallying past 3% as it launched a share repurchase program for up to $1.5 billion common shares.

Chevron (CVX) was marginally advancing after it raised its share buyback guidance to a range of $3 billion to $5 billion per year from the previous estimate of $2 billion to $3 billion. The energy giant also set a $15 billion capital and exploratory spending program for 2022.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) has decided "not to move forward" with the development of its Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas export terminal in Oregon after failure to get the necessary state permits, the company said in a federal filing. Pembina Pipeline was inactive recently.

