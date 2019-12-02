Energy Sector Update for 12/02/2019: YUMA, BP, BG, WTI, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.47%

CVX: Flat

COP: +0.53%

SLB: +0.69%

OXY: +0.99%

Energy giants were mostly climbing pre-market Monday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery was up $1.12 at $56.29 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude February contract gained $1.11 to $61.60 per barrel and January natural gas futures were 3 cents higher at $2.31 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.95% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.34% lower.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Yuma Energy (YUMA), which was more than 9% higher amid an amended and restated credit agreement with its lender, YE Investments, an affiliate of Red Mountain Capital Partners. The agreement provides for an additional three-year senior secured delayed-draw term loan of up to $2 million, with maturity on Sept. 30, 2022.

In other sector news:

(+) Bunge (BG) and BP (BP) said they have completed the formation of their Brazilian bioenergy joint venture, BP Bunge Bioenergia, merging the companies' Brazilian bioenergy and sugarcane ethanol businesses. BP was recently trading higher.

(=) W&T Offshore (WTI) was flat after it reaffirmed its borrowing base at $250 million following the completion of the regularly scheduled fall borrowing base redetermination of the company's bank group.

