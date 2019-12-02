Energy Sector Update for 12/02/2019: MDR,GEVO,BBD-B.TO,YUMA,APA

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.54%

CVX -0.06%

COP +0.72%

SLB +0.86%

OXY 0.00%

Energy stocks were hanging on to narrow gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing less than 0.1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up nearly 0.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery settled 79 cents higher at$55.96 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract rose 41 cents to $60.90 per barrel. January natural gas futures rose 5 cents to $2.33 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) McDermott International (MDR) climbed 9.5% after saying it gained access to the second tranche on its $1.7 billion super priority senior secured credit facility in mid-October and providing the oilfield-services company with a $250 million term loan facility and a $100 million letter of credit. The company also said the holders of over 35% of its 10.625% senior notes due 2024 have agreed to not exercise any rights resulting from its missed Nov. 1 interest payment through at least January 15.

In other sector news:

(+) Gevo (GEVO) climbed nearly 3% after Monday saying Canadian aviation giant Bombardier has begun using its Avfuel renewable jet fuel for its new business and customer aircraft at its facilities in Montreal. Bombardier said it would be expanding its use of sustainable aviation fuels globally as supplies become available.

(-) Yuma Energy (YUMA) was over 3% lower. The oil and natural gas company Monday said it has negotiated a new senior secured delayed-draw term loan providing up to $2 million in new borrowing capacity and maturing in September 2022. Yuma is expecting the new credit line to help it restructure its balance sheet and capital structure.

(-) Apache (APA) tumbled almost 14% after the oil and natural gas producer said pre-market Monday it has set a new target depth of about 6,900 meters for its first exploratory well in Block 58 offshore Suriname. The new target will allow the company to evaluate a third Upper Cretaceous play, it said. Drilling is scheduled to resume later this month followed by more testing and evaluation.

