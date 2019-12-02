Energy Sector Update for 12/02/2019: GEVO,BBD-B.TO,YUMA,APA

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.5%

CVX -0.06%

COP +0.4%

SLB +0.5%

OXY -0.3%

Energy stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.2% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up 0.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery was rising 76 cents to $55.93 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract was advancing 56 cents to $61.05 per barrel. January natural gas futures were 6 cents higher at $2.34 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.4% while the United States Natural Gas fund was posting a 0.5% gain. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was down fractionally.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Gevo (GEVO) climbed over 2% after Monday saying Canadian aviation giant Bombardier has begun using its Avfuel renewable jet fuel for its new business and customer aircraft at its facilities in Montreal. Bombardier said it would be expanding its use of sustainable aviation fuels globally as supplies become available.

In other sector news:

(-) Yuma Energy (YUMA) was fractionally lower. The oil and natural gas company Monday said it has negotiated a new senior secured delayed-draw term loan providing up to $2 million in new borrowing capacity and maturing in September 2022. Yuma is expecting the new credit line to help it restructure its balance sheet and capital structure.

(-) Apache (APA) tumbled more than 14% after the oil and natural gas producer said pre-market Monday it has set a new target depth of about 6,900 meters for its first exploratory well in Block 58 offshore Suriname. The new target will allow the company to evaluate a third Upper Cretaceous play, it said. Drilling is scheduled to resume later this month followed by more testing and evaluation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.