Energy Sector Update for 12/01/2023: GEL, TTE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently declining by 0.02%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was nearly 1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.1%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 2.6% at $75.83 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil lost 0.3% to $80.63 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 0.8% lower at $2.780 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Genesis Energy (GEL) was down more than 4% after it announced a cash tender offer to repurchase any and all of the 6.50% senior unsecured notes due 2025 that were co-issued with its Genesis Energy Finance subsidiary.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was 0.6% lower after saying it signed an agreement to divest its roughly 36.4% minority stake in National Petroleum Refiners of South Africa to the Prax Group.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.