Energy Sector Update for 12/01/2023: ETRN, PBR, EC

Energy stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index gaining 1.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.1% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was adding 0.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was declining 1.3% to $74.92 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was decreasing 1% to $80.02 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 1% higher at $2.83 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) is in preliminary stages of weighing a potential company sale, Bloomberg reported Friday. Its shares jumped nearly 11%.

Petrobras (PBR) is considering setting up a unit in the Middle East in a bid to boost commercial ties in the Persian Gulf region, Bloomberg reported Friday. Separately, Petrobras said Friday it has signed natural gas supply contracts with Companhia Distribuidora de Gas do Rio de Janeiro and CEG Rio. Petrobras shares were adding 0.3%.

Ecopetrol (EC) said Friday its board has authorized keeping investment levels between 23 trillion Colombian pesos ($5.69 billion) and 27 trillion pesos in 2024. Its shares rose 1.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.