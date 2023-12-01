Energy Sector Update for 12/01/2023: DINO, HEP, ETRN, PBR, EC

Energy stocks rose late Friday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index gained 1%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index climbed 0.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 2.1% to $74.36 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent dropped 2.1% to $79.13 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures fell 0.5% to $2.79 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, HF Sinclair (DINO) said Friday it completed the acquisition of Holly Energy Partners (HEP) outstanding common units for a combination of $4 in cash and 0.3150 of an HF Sinclair common share for each unit. HF Sinclair shares rose 3.4%.

Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) is in preliminary stages of weighing a company sale, Bloomberg reported Friday. The shares jumped 11%.

Ecopetrol (EC) said Friday its board authorized keeping investment levels of 23 trillion Colombian pesos ($5.69 billion) to 27 trillion pesos in 2024. The shares rose 1.6%.

Petrobras (PBR) is considering setting up a unit in the Middle East in a bid to boost commercial ties in the Persian Gulf region, Bloomberg reported Friday. Separately, Petrobras said Friday it signed natural gas supply contracts with Companhia Distribuidora de Gas do Rio de Janeiro and CEG Rio. Petrobras shares fell 0.1%.

