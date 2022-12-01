Energy Sector Update for 12/01/2022: SHLS,OGS,SSL

Energy stocks were still split between small gains and losses this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.3% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.2% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.55 to $ 82.10 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $0.98 to $87.95 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.09 lower at $6.84 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) dropped over 17% after the solar energy components company late Wednesday disclosed plans for an upcoming offering of 20 million class A common shares, consisting of 2 million shares being sold by the company and the remaining 18 million shares by entities affiliated with Shoals founder Dean Solon. The company also said CEO Jason Whitaker will step down in early 2023 for health reasons but will remain with Shoals through mid-March during the search for a new chief executive.

ONE Gas (OGS) fell over 17% after the natural gas utility overnight said it was expecting FY23 net income in a range of $4.02 and $4.26 per share, trailing the Capital IQ consensus call looking for a $4.39 per share profit.

Sasol (SSL) declined 8.9% after the petrochemicals company cut the first-half outlook for several of its business divisions, citing "operational challenges" during October and November disrupting the value chain at its Secunda coal mine in South Africa. Productivity and liquid fuel sales volumes also were negatively affected by the company addressing safety concerns as well as flooding following heavy rainfall shutting down production at the Secunda processing plan for several days.

