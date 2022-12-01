Energy Sector Update for 12/01/2022: OGS, TTE, PBR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing pre-bell Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) advancing 0.8% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were over 2% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2% at $82.14 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.6% to $88.37 per barrel and natural gas futures were nearly 3% higher at $7.14 per 1 million BTU.

ONE Gas (OGS) was more than 3% lower after saying late Wednesday it expects earnings to range between $4.02 and $4.26 per diluted share during 2023. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $4.39.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was slightly advancing after saying it agreed to sell Total E&P Dunga to Oriental Sunrise for $330 million as part of its energy transition strategy.

Petroleo Brasileiro, or Petrobras (PBR), said in a regulatory filing that it has increased its five-year spending plan by 15% to $78 billion. Petrobras was marginally lower in recent market activity.

