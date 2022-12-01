Energy
OGS

Energy Sector Update for 12/01/2022: OGS, TTE, PBR, XLE, USO, UNG

December 01, 2022 — 09:12 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were climbing pre-bell Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) advancing 0.8% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were over 2% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2% at $82.14 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.6% to $88.37 per barrel and natural gas futures were nearly 3% higher at $7.14 per 1 million BTU.

ONE Gas (OGS) was more than 3% lower after saying late Wednesday it expects earnings to range between $4.02 and $4.26 per diluted share during 2023. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $4.39.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was slightly advancing after saying it agreed to sell Total E&P Dunga to Oriental Sunrise for $330 million as part of its energy transition strategy.

Petroleo Brasileiro, or Petrobras (PBR), said in a regulatory filing that it has increased its five-year spending plan by 15% to $78 billion. Petrobras was marginally lower in recent market activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OGS
TTE
PBR
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.