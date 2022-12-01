Energy Sector Update for 12/01/2022: NAAS, SHLS, OGS, SSL

Energy stocks turned solidly lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.2% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index also was slipping 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.67 higher at $81.44 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was advancing $0.03 to $87.00 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.19 to $6.74 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, NaaS Technology (NAAS) declined 2.2% on Thursday after the electric-vehicle recharging company priced a $30 million private placement with an unnamed institutional investor of nearly 57.6 million class A ordinary shares at $0.5211 each, matching the volume-weighted average price of the company's American depositary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market over the past 30 trading days and adjusted for 1 ADS-to-10 ordinary share ratio.

Sasol (SSL) declined 8.7% after the petrochemicals company cut the first-half outlook for several of its business divisions, citing "operational challenges" during October and November disrupting the value chain at its Secunda coal mine in South Africa. Productivity and liquid fuel sales volumes also were negatively affected by the company addressing safety concerns as well as flooding following heavy rainfall shutting down production at the Secunda processing plan for several days.

ONE Gas (OGS) fell almost 18% after the natural gas utility overnight said it was expecting FY23 net income in a range of $4.02 and $4.26 per share, trailing the consensus on Capital IQ for $4.39.

Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) dropped over 19% after the solar energy components company late Wednesday disclosed plans for an upcoming offering of 20 million class A common shares, consisting of 2 million shares being sold by the company and the remain 18 million shares by entities affiliated with Shoals founder Dean Solon. The company also said CEO Jason Whitaker will step down in early 2023 for health reasons but will remain through mid-March during the search for a new CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.