Energy Sector Update for 12/01/2021: REX,TUSK,TRP,TRP.TO

Energy stocks were rebounding strongly Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) gained 1.7%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index rose 0.6% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was 2.3% higher.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil gained $1.08 to $67.26 per barrel, paring its earlier advance after the US Energy Information Administration said commercial inventories fell by 900,000 barrels in the week ended Nov. 26, compared with market expectations for a decline of 1.5 million barrels. Global crude benchmark Brent advanced $1.25 to $70.48 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.31 lower at $4.25 per million BTU.

In company news, REX American Resources (REX) shares climbed 8.1% after the ethanol producer reported Q3 net income of $2.56 per share, up from $1.44 per share a year earlier and beating the single-analyst estimate of $0.82 per share in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue increased 64% over year-ago levels to $203.1 million, also topping the $167 million analyst's call.

TC Energy (TRP) slid 1% after the Canadian pipeline company Wednesday disclosed plans to advance capital projects worth about CA$29 billion ($22.6 billion) over the next five years. The plans include CA$7 billion in new projects the company has approved by the end of 2021.

Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) turned 1.6% lower, giving back an early 8.8% advance, after saying its fiber division has received two contracts from two electric cooperatives in the Midwest that are expected to generate around $7.7 million in revenue over the next 18 months.

