Energy Sector Update for 12/01/2021: REX, XOM, SLB, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently gaining more than 2% in value. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $1.52 at $67.70 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.71 to $70.94 per barrel and natural gas futures were 15 cents lower at $4.42 per 1 million BTU.

REX American Resources (REX) gained more than 3% as it reported a fiscal Q3 net income of $2.56 per diluted share, up from $1.44 a year earlier. One analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $0.82.

ExxonMobil (XOM) rose over 2% in value after saying it is committing $15 billion to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through 2027, while maintaining capital investments of $20 billion to $25 billion per year in the period.

Schlumberger (SLB) also gained more than 2%, moving higher with the energy sector, The company said its Schlumberger Investment unit will redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its 2.40% senior notes due 2022.

