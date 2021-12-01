Energy Sector Update for 12/01/2021: DTE,REX,TUSK,TRP,TRP.TO

Energy stocks gave up earlier gains, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index Wednesday falling 0.2% in late trade and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) posting a 0.5% decline. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index dropped 2.4%, reversing a midday gain, although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was 0.9% higher this afternoon.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.61 lower at $65.57 per barrel, reversing an earlier advance after the US Energy Information Administration said commercial inventories fell by 900,000 barrels during the week ended Nov. 26, compared with market expectations for a decline of 1.5 million barrels. The global crude benchmark Brent contract fell $0.46 to $68.77 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures dropped $0.31 to $4.23 per million BTU.

In company news, DTE Energy (DTE) was finishing 1.5% higher following a Well Fargo upgrade of the electric utility company to overweight with a $123 price target from an equal-weight rating previously.

REX American Resources (REX) shares climbed 9.4% after the ethanol producer reported Q3 net income of $2.56 per share, up from $1.44 per share a year earlier and beating the single-analyst estimate of $0.82 per share in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue increased 64% over year-ago levels to $203.1 million, also topping the $167 million analyst's call.

To the downside, Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) turned 0.5% lower, giving back an early 8.8% advance, after saying its fiber division has received two contracts from two electric cooperatives in the Midwest that are expected to generate around $7.7 million in revenue over the next 18 months.

TC Energy (TRP) slid 2.4% after the Canadian pipeline company Wednesday disclosed plans to advance capital projects worth about CA$29 billion ($22.6 billion) over the next five years. The plans include CA$7 billion in new projects the company has approved by the end of 2021.

