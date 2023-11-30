Energy Sector Update for 11/30/2023: FRO, OXY, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was gaining 1% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.3% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 1.1%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.1% at $78.74 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 1.1% to $83.78 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 1% higher at $2.83 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Frontline (FRO) was over 7% lower after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.36 per diluted share, down from $0.38 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.47.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is in discussions to acquire oil and gas producer CrownRock LP, according to The Wall Street Journal. Occidental Petroleum was nearly 1% higher pre-bell.

