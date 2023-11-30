Energy Sector Update for 11/30/2023: BP, OXY, AWK, BNRG

Energy stocks were higher late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each adding 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was up 0.1%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was advancing 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was declining 2.2% to $76.13 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was down 0.3% to $82.83 a barrel.

US natural-gas stocks rose by 10 billion cubic feet in the week ended Nov. 24, compared with the 8 billion-cubic-foot decrease expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, and following a decrease of 7 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 0.2% to $2.81 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, BP (BP) said Thursday it has agreed to buy the remaining 50% stake in Lightsource BP at a base equity value of 254 million British pounds ($320.8 million). BP shares rose 0.4%.

American Water Works' (AWK) New Jersey American Water unit said Thursday it has agreed to acquire Salem, New Jersey's water and sewer system for $18 million. American Water Works shares were up 0.1%.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is in talks to buy oil and gas producer CrownRock, The Wall Street Journal reported. Occidental shares were shedding 2%.

Brenmiller Energy (BNRG) shares slumped 7.2% after it said Thursday it will implement a 1-for-10 reverse stock split after the market close on Friday.

