Energy Sector Update for 11/30/2022: RCON, KNOP, E, CG, FRO

Energy stocks turned solidly higher late Wednesday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.6% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 2.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.40 higher at $80.60 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration Wednesday reported a drop of 12.6 million barrels in commercial inventories during the seven days ended Nov. 25, or more than four times market expectations for a 3.1-million-barrel decline last week.

North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $2.40 to $85.43 per barrel this afternoon while Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.26 to $6.98 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Recon Technology (RCON) added 5.7% after the oilfield-services company said its Nanjing Recon Technology unit has received a two-year contract valued at around 6.7 million Chinese renminbi ($948,257) to provide automation control and instrumentation maintenance services for a natural gas generation plant operated by an unnamed energy producer.

Frontline (FRO) rose 6.6% after the tanker company nearly reported net income of $0.69 per share for the three months ended Sept. 30, reversing a $0.17 per share net loss during the same quarter last year.

Eni (E) added 0.2% following reports the Italian energy major was in preliminary talks to acquire Neptune Energy from a consortium that includes China Investment Corp, the Carlyle Group (CG) and CVC Capital Partners. The Reuters report, citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter, set the likely purchase price between $5 billion and $6 billion.

KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) plunged 18% after the shuttle tankers company said Q3 distributable cash flow rose to $10.9 million during the three months ended Sept. 30, improving on $9.4 million during the year-ago period but still trailing the single-analyst estimate expecting $13.6 million for the recent quarter.

