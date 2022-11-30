Energy
KNOP

Energy Sector Update for 11/30/2022: KNOP, FRO, ENB, XLE, USO, UNG

November 30, 2022 — 09:26 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently climbing past 1.1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up nearly 3% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.6% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 3.8% at $81.17 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 3.1% to $85.62 per barrel and natural gas futures were nearly 1% lower at $7.21 per 1 million BTU.

KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) reported a Q3 net income Tuesday of $16 million, up from $13.5 million a year earlier. KNOT Offshore was shedding over 8% in value recently.

Frontline (FRO) was up more than 2% after it reported Q3 net earnings Wednesday of $0.69 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $0.17 a year earlier. An analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $0.35.

Enbridge (ENB) was over 1% higher after it reaffirmed its fiscal 2022 guidance for distributable cash flow per share at just above the midpoint of the CA$5.20 ($3.85)-to-CA$5.50 range.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KNOP
FRO
ENB
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.