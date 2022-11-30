Energy Sector Update for 11/30/2022: KNOP, FRO, ENB, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently climbing past 1.1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up nearly 3% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.6% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 3.8% at $81.17 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 3.1% to $85.62 per barrel and natural gas futures were nearly 1% lower at $7.21 per 1 million BTU.

KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) reported a Q3 net income Tuesday of $16 million, up from $13.5 million a year earlier. KNOT Offshore was shedding over 8% in value recently.

Frontline (FRO) was up more than 2% after it reported Q3 net earnings Wednesday of $0.69 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $0.17 a year earlier. An analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $0.35.

Enbridge (ENB) was over 1% higher after it reaffirmed its fiscal 2022 guidance for distributable cash flow per share at just above the midpoint of the CA$5.20 ($3.85)-to-CA$5.50 range.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.