Energy Sector Update for 11/30/2021: VLO, TTE, BP

Energy stocks were falling ahead of the market open on Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) dropped 2.1%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 3.4% lower while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) sank more than 6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $2.81 at $67.14 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude was $2.96 lower to $70.25 per barrel and natural gas futures shed 33 cents at $4.52 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Valero Energy (VLO) dropped 1.7% after it made a call to noteholders to redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its 2.700% senior notes due 2023.

TotalEnergies (TTE) and its US partner Clean Energy Fuels have begun the construction of their first biomethane production unit in Friona, Texas. Shares of the French energy firm were 0.7% lower recently.

BP (BP) and Schneider Electric are joining forces to support decarbonization initiatives in high-emission industries in Australia, the European Union, the UK, and the US. BP's shares were also down 0.8%.

