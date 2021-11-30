Energy Sector Update for 11/30/2021: TTE,CLNE,CHK,VLO

Energy stocks were sharply lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) dropping 2.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index slumped 4.2%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index declined 0.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil slid $4.13 to $65.82 per barrel while global benchmark Brent dropped $2.93 to $70.51. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.24 lower at $4.61 per million BTU.

In company news, TotalEnergies (TTE) was 1.3% lower. The French energy major and US partner Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) have begun building their first biomethane production facility in Friona, Texas, which is expected to produce more than 40 gigawatt hours of biomethane per year from livestock manure supplied by the nearby Del Rio dairy farm. Clean Energy shares were sinking 4.1% this afternoon.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) declined 3.3%. The oil and natural gas producer named Mohit Singh chief financial officer from Dec. 6. Singh was previously head of mergers and acquisitions and corporate lands and reserves at BP's (BP) onshore subsidiary in the US.

Valero Energy (VLO) shares fell 3%. The refiner late Monday launched a tender offer for the remaining $850 million of its outstanding 2.7% senior notes maturing in 2023. The company expected to settle a previous "any and all" tender offer for $595.4 million of the 2023 notes Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.