News & Insights

Energy
PSX

Energy Sector Update for 11/29/2023: PSX, TTE, DINO, HEP, XLE, USO, UNG

November 29, 2023 — 09:23 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently gaining 0.7%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 1.5%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.2% at $77.34 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 0.9% to $82.41 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 0.1% lower at $2.84 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Phillips 66 (PSX) investor Elliott Investment Management has disclosed about a $1 billion stake in the energy company and recommended the appointment of two new directors. Phillips 66 was over 5% higher pre-bell.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said it has invested 20 million British pounds ($25.4 million) to acquire a minority stake in renewable electricity company Xlinks First. TotalEnergies was down more than 1% in recent premarket activity.

HF Sinclair (DINO) shareholders and Holly Energy Partners (HEP) unitholders approved the companies' planned merger at their respective special meetings on Tuesday. HF Sinclair was up more than 1% while Holly Energy Partners was over 1% higher pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PSX
TTE
DINO
HEP
XLE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.