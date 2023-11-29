Energy Sector Update for 11/29/2023: PSX, TTE, DINO, HEP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently gaining 0.7%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 1.5%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.2% at $77.34 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 0.9% to $82.41 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 0.1% lower at $2.84 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Phillips 66 (PSX) investor Elliott Investment Management has disclosed about a $1 billion stake in the energy company and recommended the appointment of two new directors. Phillips 66 was over 5% higher pre-bell.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said it has invested 20 million British pounds ($25.4 million) to acquire a minority stake in renewable electricity company Xlinks First. TotalEnergies was down more than 1% in recent premarket activity.

HF Sinclair (DINO) shareholders and Holly Energy Partners (HEP) unitholders approved the companies' planned merger at their respective special meetings on Tuesday. HF Sinclair was up more than 1% while Holly Energy Partners was over 1% higher pre-bell.

