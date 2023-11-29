News & Insights

Energy
PCG

Energy Sector Update for 11/29/2023: PCG, EQNR, ENB, PSX

November 29, 2023 — 03:35 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were lower late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each shedding 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was decreasing 0.2%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was down 0.7%.

US crude stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 1.9 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 24 following an increase of 8.7 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was rising 2% to $77.94 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 1.8% to $83.12 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 1.5% lower at $2.80 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, PG&E (PCG) said Wednesday it plans to offer $1.5 billion of convertible senior secured notes due 2027 in a private placement. Its shares fell 1.9%.

Equinor (EQNR) shares were down 1% after it said Wednesday it has agreed to sell its Nigerian business to Chappal Energies.

Phillips 66 (PSX) investor Elliott Investment Management said Wednesday it has a position of about $1 billion in the energy company and that it was seeking the appointment of two new directors. Phillips 66 shares jumped 3.8%.

Enbridge (ENB) said Wednesday that it's expecting adjusted EBITDA on its base business of $16.6 billion to $17.2 billion and distributable cash flow per share of $5.40 to $5.80. Its shares rose 1.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PCG
EQNR
ENB
PSX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.