Energy Sector Update for 11/29/2023: PCG, EQNR, ENB, PSX

Energy stocks were lower late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each shedding 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was decreasing 0.2%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was down 0.7%.

US crude stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 1.9 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 24 following an increase of 8.7 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was rising 2% to $77.94 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 1.8% to $83.12 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 1.5% lower at $2.80 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, PG&E (PCG) said Wednesday it plans to offer $1.5 billion of convertible senior secured notes due 2027 in a private placement. Its shares fell 1.9%.

Equinor (EQNR) shares were down 1% after it said Wednesday it has agreed to sell its Nigerian business to Chappal Energies.

Phillips 66 (PSX) investor Elliott Investment Management said Wednesday it has a position of about $1 billion in the energy company and that it was seeking the appointment of two new directors. Phillips 66 shares jumped 3.8%.

Enbridge (ENB) said Wednesday that it's expecting adjusted EBITDA on its base business of $16.6 billion to $17.2 billion and distributable cash flow per share of $5.40 to $5.80. Its shares rose 1.1%.

