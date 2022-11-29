Energy Sector Update for 11/29/2022: COP, SU, WDS, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently climbing past 1.0%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 2.2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 1.2% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.7% at $78.54 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained 1.9% to $85.51 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1.1% higher at $7.276 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

ConocoPhillips (COP) climbed past 1.5% after confirming it has jointly signed two agreements with QatarEnergy to supply long-term liquefied natural gas to Germany.

Suncor Energy (SU) was up more than 1.0% after saying it has decided to retain its Petro-Canada gas station chain following a comprehensive review of the business.

Woodside Energy Group (WDS) was advancing 0.1% after saying it expects to produce 180 million to 190 million barrels of oil equivalent in full-year 2023.

