Energy Sector Update for 11/29/2022: COP, SU, PBF

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both rising around 1.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.7% advance although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.89 to $78.13 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $0.10 to $83.29 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.02 lower at $7.18 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, ConocoPhillips (COP) climbed 0.9% after confirming it signed a pair of agreements with QatarEnergy to supply long-term liquefied natural gas to Germany beginning in 2026.

Suncor Energy (SU) fell 0.4% after saying it will optimize its Petro-Canada gas station chain and expand its strategic partnerships following a comprehensive review of the business. The review began earlier this year after Elliott Investment Management called for a shakeup of the Canadian energy company's "slow-moving, overly bureaucratic corporate culture."

PBF Energy (PBF) was sinking 2.9% after S&P Dow Jones Indices overnight said the refinery company will join the S&P MidCap 400, moving up from the S&P SmallCap 600 index and swapping places with Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS).

