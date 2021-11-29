Energy Sector Update for 11/29/2021: LAC, LAC.TO. AN.V, E, ISUN

Energy stocks were rebounding from their Friday drubbing this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) also was up 1.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.9% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 1.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $2.75 to $70.90 per barrel while the benchmark Brent crude contract also was advancing $2.14 to $74.86 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.58 lower at $4.90 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Lithium Americas (LAC) climbed over 12% after the Canadian miner late last week said it bought nearly 23.4 million additional shares of Arena Minerals (AN.V) for $10 million, increasing its overall stake to around 18% and providing future optionality for its Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project in Argentina.

Eni (E) rose 2.2% after the Italian energy major announced plans to sell a 49.9% stake in two international gas pipelines connecting Algeria and Italy to Snam SpA for 385 million euros ($434.5 million).

iSun (ISUN) declined about 4% after the solar-energy infrastructure company Monday agreed to acquire an undisclosed minority stake in Burlington, Vermont-based Encore Renewable Energy. iSun said the deal will help both companies expand their respective geographic footprint and provide other collaboration opportunities.

