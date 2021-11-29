Energy Sector Update for 11/29/2021: E, BP, FRO, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) rose more than 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was more than 5% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed $4.55 to $72.70 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $4.05 to $76.77 per barrel and natural gas futures were 54 cents lower at $4.93 per 1 million BTU.

Eni (E) was more than 2% higher as it announced a deal to sell its 49.9% stake in certain companies operating two international gas pipelines connecting Algeria and Italy to Snam SpA for 385 million euros ($434.5 million).

BP (BP) gained more than 2% after saying it is planning to establish a large-scale green hydrogen production facility in the northeast of England that could deliver up to 500-megawatt electrical input of hydrogen production by 2030.

Frontline (FRO) was marginally lower as it swung to a Q3 adjusted loss of $0.18 per share from adjusted earnings of $0.29 per share a year ago. Three analysts surveyed by Capital IQ projected an adjusted loss of $0.17 per share.

