Energy Sector Update for 11/29/2021: ALPP,LAC,LAC.TO.AN.V,E,ISUN

Energy stocks trimmed a portion of their Monday rebound this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.3% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index were up 1.6% each.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $1.80 higher at $69.95 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was up $0.01 to $72.90 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.62 to $4.85 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Alpine 4 Holdings (ALPP) slid 5.6% after the electronics contract manufacturer Monday announced its entry into the lithium-graphene battery market with the acquisition of the ElecJet/Real Graphene. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

iSun (ISUN) declined about 3.2% after the solar-energy infrastructure company Monday agreed to acquire an undisclosed minority stake in Burlington, Vermont-based Encore Renewable Energy. iSun said the deal will help both companies expand their respective geographic footprint and provide other collaboration opportunities.

Among advancers, Eni (E) rose 1.6% after the Italian energy major announced plans to sell a 49.9% stake in two international gas pipelines connecting Algeria and Italy to Snam SpA for 385 million euros ($434.5 million).

Lithium Americas (LAC) climbed over 14% after the Canadian miner late last week said it bought nearly 23.4 million additional shares of Arena Minerals (AN.V) for $10 million, increasing its overall stake to around 18% and providing future optionality for its Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project in Argentina.

