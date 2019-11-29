Energy Sector Update for 11/29/2019: XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, WMB, EGY, SNP

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.03%

CVX: flat

COP: -0.46%

SLB: -0.24%

OXY: +0.10%

The leading stocks in the energy sector were mixed during pre-bell Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery was 16 cents lower to $57.95 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange, while the global benchmark Brent crude January contract retreated 49 cents to $63.38 per barrel. January natural gas futures were 9 cents lower at $2.42 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, United States Oil (USO) was slipping by almost 0.3% while United States Natural Gas (UNG) was down more than 3%.

In other sector news:

(-) Williams Companies (WMB) was down marginally after a report from Argus Media said that the company sued the Texas Railroad Commission over the latter's gas flaring regulations. The complaint is based on a two-year exemption from flaring regulations that was provided to OTC-listed EXCO Resources for 130 wells in the Eagle Ford basin, the report said.

(=) Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY), was unchanged after announcing that the company is in early discussions with Levene Hydrocarbon Limited to serve as a contract operator for Blocks 3, 4 and 19 in Equatorial Guinea.

(+) Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) was up more than 1% during pre-bell Friday. According to a Reuters report, the company has selected China's Sinopec (SNP), United Arab Emirates' wealth fund Mubadala Investment, and Brazilian energy firms Ultrapar and Raizen to take part in the second round of bidding for four refineries up for sale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.