Energy Sector Update for 11/28/2023: WM, DO, SDRL, PCG

Energy stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index fell 0.5%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index gained 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.1% to $76.43 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent advanced 2.2% to $81.70 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 3.9% to at $2.685 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Waste Management (WM) shares decreased 0.9%. Tara Hemmer, chief sustainability officer, on Monday sold 10,048 shares for $1.72 million.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) shares gained 3.1% after Capital One started coverage of the company with an overweight rating and $20 price target.

Seadrill (SDRL) jumped 5.7% after the company reported Q3 earnings of $1.10 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.32 a share a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.84.

PG&E (PCG) said Tuesday it will reinstate a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock for the first time since 2017. Its shares fell 2%.

