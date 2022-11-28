Energy Sector Update for 11/28/2022: SHEL, APA, ENLC, TTE, NESR

Energy stocks extended their Monday retreat this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 2.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was falling 2.9% in late trade and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.55 higher at $76.83 per barrel, reversing a while North Sea Brent crude still was sliding $0.66 to $82.97 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures slid $0.31 to $6.72 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Shell (SHEL) declined 0.6%, after the energy major said it acquired Danish renewable natural gas producer Nature Energy Biogas for $2 billion, helping accelerate its transition to net-zero emissions and meeting rising demand for low-carbon fuel production from customers. The deal also is expected to boost Shell's earnings, the company said in a statement.

APA (APA) dropped 3.2% after saying it has determined its 50%-owned Awari exploration prospect offshore Suriname was noncommercial after it completed drilling activities. Shares of French energy company and joint venture partner TotalEnergies (TTE) were 1.6% lower.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) fell 1.9% after the natural gas gathering, processing and transportations company said Chief Operating Officer Benjamin Lamb was becoming chief financial officer, succeeding Pablo Mercado, while Walter Pinto was taking Lamb's former role. Pinto was the senior vice president of operational excellence at Enlink prior to his promotion.

National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) slid 0.6%, reversing a midday advance, after announcing a new, five-year contract for directional drilling services in Kuwait. The deal includes performance drilling, well engineering and drill logs and also has an option for a one-year extension, the company said. Financial and other details of the contract were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.