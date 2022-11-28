Energy
Energy Sector Update for 11/28/2022: ENLC, SHEL, NESR, XLE, USO, UNG

November 28, 2022 — 09:30 am EST

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently slipping past 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 5% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 2.33% at $74.50 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 2.46% to $81.65 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3.78% lower at $7.06 per 1 million BTU.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) said it has appointed Benjamin Lamb as chief financial officer, succeeding Pablo Mercado. EnLink Midstream was over 1% lower recently.

Shell (SHEL) is putting its stakes in certain North Sea oil fields up for sale, Bloomberg News reported, citing marketing materials viewed by the news outlet. Shell was marginally declining in recent market activity.

National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) was unchanged after saying it secured a five-year contract for directional drilling services in Kuwait.

