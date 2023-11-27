News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 11/27/2023: BTE, GNE, VTLE

November 27, 2023 — 01:39 pm EST

Energy stocks were easing Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.8% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) dropping 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was posting a 1% drop, while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was fractionally higher.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.1% to $75.44 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping marginally to $80.45 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3.2% lower at $2.76 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Baytex Energy (BTE) said Monday it has agreed to sell certain Viking assets in Saskatchewan, Canada, for CA$153.8 million ($112.8 million). Baytex shares fell almost 1.4%.

Genie Energy (GNE) shares rose 0.6% after it said Monday its Sunlight Energy Investments unit has acquired 12 operating solar arrays totaling 9.4 MW-DC from an unnamed project developer.

Vital Energy (VTLE) shares were 0.6% lower after Truist Securities started coverage on the company with a buy rating and $70 price target.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
