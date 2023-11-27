Energy Sector Update for 11/27/2023: BP, PBR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently slipping by 0.5%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.8% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2.9%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.4% at $75.27 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 0.3% to $80.37 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 3% lower at $2.77 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

BP (BP) was advancing 0.6% after saying it received approval from Japan's economy, trade, and industry ministry to operate as a registered electricity retailer, allowing it to enter the retail electricity market in the country.

Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR), or Petrobras, said the contract for the sale of its Lubnor refinery in Brazil has been terminated because of a failure to comply with certain conditions in the contract before the deadline of Nov. 25. Petrobras was slightly higher pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.