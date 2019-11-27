Energy Sector Update for 11/27/2019: XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, EC, FRO, PACQ

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.17%

CVX: +0.05%

COP: flat

SLB: +0.58%

OXY: +0.52%

Top energy stocks were mostly higher during pre-market trading Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery was up 0.2% at $58.54 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude January contract gained 0.4% at $64.50 per barrel. January natural gas futures were flat at $2.54 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, United States Oil (USO) was climbing 0.1% while United States Natural Gas (UNG) was down around 0.2%.

In other sector news:

(=) Ecopetrol S.A (EC) was flat. Reuters reported that its subsidiary, Hocol, agreed to purchase Chevron Corp.'s (CVX) 43% stake in two gas production fields in the Caribbean.

(+) Oil tanker company Frontline (FRO), gained 0.6% after swinging to a Q3 net loss of $0.06 per share, missing the Capital IQ consensus estimate of a per-share loss of $0.02. A year ago, the company earned $0.01 per share.

(+) Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQ), rose 0.3% after announcing that it has entered into a business combination agreement with oil and natural gas company HighPeak Energy, Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.