Energy Sector Update for 11/27/2019: HESM,PNRL,FRO

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.3% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down 0.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery was slipping 60 cents to $57.81 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude January contract was declining 50 cents to $63.77 per barrel, January natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $2.51 per 1 million BTU.

In industry news:

US crude oil inventories increased by 1.6 million barrels during the seven days ended Nov. 22, rising to 452 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration reported Wedneday. That compares with a 3.6 million-barrel rise reported late Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute and expectations by industry experts polled by S&P Global Platts looking for a 600,000-barrel draw last week.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) was fractionally higher Wednesday after the oil and gas infrastructure company said it was extending the time for the exchange offer for its 5.625% senior notes due 2026 by an extra 10 days until Dec. 12. Through the close of business on Tuesday, investors have tendered 97.1% of the outstanding $800 million of the notes, it said. Hess Midstream earlier this month extended the expiration date by an extra four weeks.

In other sector news:

(+) Paringa Resources Ltd. (PNRL) jumped 250% after the thermal coal miner closed on a $9 million royalty financing agreement to help fund the ramp-up of operations at its Poplar Grove mine in western Kentucky. The company also said it lowered the second tranche of its term loan facility with Tribeca Global Resources by $6 million to $10 million.

(-) Frontline (FRO) fell 1.9% on Wednesday after the tanker company reported a Q3 net loss of $0.06 per share, reversing a $0.01 per share profit during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.02 per share loss for the three months ended Sept. 30.

