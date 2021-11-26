Energy Sector Update for 11/26/2021: EQNR, HAL, PBR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently shedding over 4% in value. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 6% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $4.51 at $73.88 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $4.32 to $77.90 per barrel and natural gas futures were 25 cents higher at $5.32 per 1 million BTU.

Halliburton's (HAL) Boots & Coots subsidiary was hired to seal a leaking non-producing oil well in Nigeria's Delta region, Bloomberg reported, citing an email from a company spokesperson. Halliburton was down almost 7% in recent trading.

Petroleo Brasileiro or Petrobras (PBR) was marginally gaining after it issued its new strategic plan for 2022 to 2026, which includes a significant increase in spending, largely to boost oil production from the subsea pre-salt area.

Equinor (EQNR) said it will invest around 10 billion Norwegian krone ($1.10 billion) to reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 320,000 tons annually and raise gas production at Oseberg field in the North Sea. Equinor was unchanged in recent trading.

