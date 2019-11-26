Energy Sector Update for 11/26/2019: XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, NAT, VLO, TGE

Top Energy Stocks:

Most top energy stocks were trading higher during pre-market hours Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery gained 29 cents to $58.30 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange, while the global benchmark Brent crude January contract added 24 cents to $63.89 per barrel. December natural gas futures were 6 cents lower at $2.47 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, United States Oil (USO) was climbing more than 0.6% while United States Natural Gas (UNG) was dropping more than 2%.

(-) Nordic American Tankers (NAT), which fell more than 4% after the company reported that approximately 70% of the spot trading days of its fleet for Q4 have been booked at an average time-charter equivalent (TCE) of $34,000/day. The company also said that Q4 was building "strong momentum" for 2020 as it reported the "strongest tanker market that we have seen in decades."

(=) Valero Energy (VLO) was flat during pre-bell trading. The company's unit, Valero Marketing and Supply de Mexico, has signed long-term agreements for the use of three new refined product terminals in Guadalajara, Monterrey, and Altamira, Mexico. The product terminals are expected to start operations in 2021.

(=) Tallgrass Energy (TGE) was also flat after it appointed president and COO William Moler to be its new CEO, effective immediately.

