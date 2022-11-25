Energy Sector Update for 11/25/2022: BNRG,NOVA,PDCE,JKSS

Energy stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 0.1% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil turned lower this afternoon, sliding $0.55 to $77.39 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $0.70 to $84.64 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.18 lower at $7.13 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Brenmiller Energy (BNRG) jumped 14% on Friday after the clean-energy company late Wednesday reported a net loss of $0.18 per share for its Q3 ended Sept. 30, unchanged from the same quarter in 2021 on a split-adjusted basis. Analyst estimates were not available.

Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) added 1.5% after the solar-power company late Wednesday said one of its subsidiaries has increased the commitments for its credit facility by 25% to $75 million and extending its maturity by an extra year until September 2024.

PDC Energy (PDCE) climbed 0.5% after Goldman Sachs on Friday raised its price target for the oil and natural gas producer by $2 to $77 and reiterated its neutral rating for the stock.

JinkoSolar Holding (JKS) was edging lower, slipping 0.2%, after the saying its Jinko Solar subsidiary will supply about 522 megawatts of its Tiger Neo 78 cell modules for the Santa Luzia complex now under construction in Brazil. The initial phase of the project is expected to be fully operational by January 2024.

