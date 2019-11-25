Energy Sector Update for 11/25/2019: XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, NBLX, EQNR

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.2%

CVX : +0.10%

COP: +0.02%

SLB: -0.16%

OXY: +1.19%

Leading energy stocks were mixed in pre-market trading Monday.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery was down 7 cents to $57.73 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange, while the global benchmark Brent crude January contract was advancing 2 cents to $63.41 per barrel. December natural gas futures were 13 cents lower at $2.55 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, United States Oil (USO) was down 0.5% while United States Natural Gas (UNG) was dropping more than 4%.

Among stocks moving on news:

(+) Occidental Petroleum (OXY), which was up more than 1%. Carl Icahn, a shareholder and activist investor, plans to nominate 10 directors to the company's board. Previously, Icahn signaled his intention to launch a proxy fight to gain control of the company.

(+) Noble Energy (NBL) gained around 0.1%. The company has secured a $430 million deal to supply natural gas to Egypt, several media outlets reported.

(=) Equinor (EQNR), which was flat during pre-bell Monday, is making a bid for North Seal oil and gas firm Siccar Point Energy possibly in collaboration with Suncor (SU), Reuters reported, citing sources.

