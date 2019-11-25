Energy Sector Update for 11/25/2019: NAT,COP,BRY,TGE

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.89%

CVX -0.32%

COP +1.23%

SLB +1.48%

OXY +0.44%

Energy stocks were ending little changed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing almost 0.2% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down 0.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery settled 24 cents higher at $58.00 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude January contract advanced 33 cents to $63.72 per barrel. December natural gas futures fell 13 cents to $2.53 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Nordic American Tankers (NAT) was hanging on for a narrow gain late Monday after saying it was building "strong momentum" for 2020 during the current fiscal period amid the "strongest tanker market that we have seen in decades." The company said all but two of its 23 tankers were in the short term market, providing an "immediate benefit," according to a statement.

In other sector news:

(+) Berry Petroleum (BRY) rose almost 9% after UBS Monday reiterated its buy rating on the oil and natural gas producer's shares but also lowered its price target on the company's stock by $2 to $12 a share.

(+) ConocoPhillips (COP) rose more than 1% in Monday trade after an Associated Press report the energy major is planning to divest its Alaskan assets to offset risks and concentrate on other profitable ventures. The sale would include the Kuparuk River unit and the newer Alpine unit to the west along with the undeveloped Willow project in the National Petroleum Reserve. The company would keep its 36% stake in Prudhoe Bay, according to the report.

(+) Tallgrass Energy (TGE) was 1% higher in late trade after the pipeline company Monday said chief operating officer William Moler would be its new CEO, effective immediately. He succeeds Tallgrass founder David Dehaemers, who is retiring but will remain a board member at the company until the end of the year.

