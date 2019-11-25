Energy Sector Update for 11/25/2019: COP,BRY,TGE

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.79%

CVX -0.37%

COP +0.96%

SLB +0.63%

OXY +1.15%

Energy stocks were little changed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing almost 0.1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down nearly 0.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery was up 6 cents to $57.83 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude January contract was falling 2 cents to $63.37 per barrel. December natural gas futures were 12 cents lower at $2.55 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was sinking about 0.4% while the United States Natural Gas fund was dropping over 4.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was ahead 1.8%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) ConocoPhillips (COP) rose 1% in Monday trade after an Associated Press report the energy major is planning to divest its Alaskan assets to offset risks and concentrate on other profitable ventures. The sale would include the Kuparuk River unit and the newer Alpine unit to the west along with the undeveloped Willow project in the National Petroleum Reserve. The company would keep its 36% stake in Prudhoe Bay, according to the report.

In other sector news:

(+) Berry Petroleum (BRY) rose 7.6% after UBS Monday reiterated its buy rating on the oil and natural gas producer's shares but also lowered its price target on the company's stock by $2 to $12 a share.

(+) Tallgrass Energy (TGE) was fractionally higher this afternoon. The pipeline company Monday said chief operating officer William Moler would be its new CEO, effective immediately. He succeeds Tallgrass founder David Dehaemers, who is retiring but will remain a board member at the company until the end of the year.

