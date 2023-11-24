News & Insights

Energy
PBR

Energy Sector Update for 11/24/2023: PBR, VALE

November 24, 2023 — 12:49 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector index adding 1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index posted a 1% increase, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was fractionally lower.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.8% to $76.45 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.2% to $81.59 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.6% lower at $2.88 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Petrobras (PBR) said Thursday its board has approved the company's strategic plan for 2024-28 and plans to invest $102 billion in capital expenditures during the period. Its shares rose 0.1%.

A UK appeals court has denied Vale (VALE) permission to appeal its jurisdiction in a contribution claim brought against the company by BHP (BHP) over a 2015 dam failure in Brazil. Vale shares fell 1.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PBR
VALE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.