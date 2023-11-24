Energy Sector Update for 11/24/2023: PBR, VALE

Energy stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector index adding 1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index posted a 1% increase, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was fractionally lower.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.8% to $76.45 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.2% to $81.59 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.6% lower at $2.88 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Petrobras (PBR) said Thursday its board has approved the company's strategic plan for 2024-28 and plans to invest $102 billion in capital expenditures during the period. Its shares rose 0.1%.

A UK appeals court has denied Vale (VALE) permission to appeal its jurisdiction in a contribution claim brought against the company by BHP (BHP) over a 2015 dam failure in Brazil. Vale shares fell 1.1%.

