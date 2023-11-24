Energy Sector Update for 11/24/2023: ESGL, BP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were leaning higher in early trading Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was 0.3% up recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.8% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2.7%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.2% at $76.19 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 0.2% to $81.27 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 3.1% lower at $2.82 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

ESGL (ESGL) was slipping past 4%, offsetting gains that followed Chief Executive Officer Quek Leng Chuang's recent acquisition of 191,348 ordinary shares of the company for an average price of $0.50 apiece, increasing his ownership stake to 31.3% from 29.8%.

BP (BP) was up 1.8%, recovering from Wednesday's close of over 1% lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.