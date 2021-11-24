Energy Sector Update for 11/24/2021: XPRO, PUMP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently shedding 0.44% in value. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.73% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.10%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.33 at $78.17 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.15 to $82.16 per barrel and natural gas futures were 8 cents higher at $5.05 per 1 million BTU.

Expro (XPRO) was marginally advancing after it unveiled an autonomous well intervention system that the energy services company said can be adapted to suit a range of applications onshore and offshore.

ProPetro Holding (PUMP) was still up more than 1%, more than a day after announcing a settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to resolve its probe without any monetary penalty.

