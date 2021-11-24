Energy Sector Update for 11/24/2021: DMLP, CVX, SWN

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.1% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index also was ahead 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $0.18 to $78.32 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was declining $0.17 to $82.14 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.14 higher at $5.11 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Dorchester Minerals (DMLP) rose 1.6% after the oil and natural gas producer late Tuesday said it was acquiring about 4,600 net acres of mineral and royalty interests in 27 counties across New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming from an unnamed third party in exchange for 1.58 million limited partnership units.

Chevron (CVX) rose 0.7% after RBC Capital Markets raised its stock rating for the energy major to outperform from sector perform previously and increased its price target for Chevron shares by $15 to $145 each.

Southwestern Energy (SWN) has turned 0.6% lower, giving back a 1.7% gain earlier Wednesday after the oil and natural gas company began cash tender offers running through Dec. 29 for up to $250 million of its 4.95% senior notes due 2025 and its 7.75% senior notes maturing in 2027. The redemptions are conditioned on Southwestern completing one or more debt transactions as well as closing on its acquisition of GEP Haynesville.

